Billings Family Service has run into an issue that may affect how the store operates in the future.

The thrift store accepts donations and sells products at affordable prices for those in need but has experienced an increase in theft of donated goods. When people donate items after hours there is nobody there to make sure the donations get to where they need to be which leads to people stealing donations over night.

Billings Family Service continues to urge donors to only donate during business hours. "We're really asking our donors just to think about where you want your donation to do, do you want it to be stolen or do you want it to get to people in need," says Jane McCracken.

McCracken says that the business has put in new security measures such as cameras, barbed wire and heavy duty locks.

"Donations are super important to us," McCraken says, "they're super valued and we want to be able to continue to value those by not spending money on vandalism and security but also using people's donations that they're so generously giving us."

Billings Family Service is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.