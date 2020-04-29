One hundred twenty athletes missed out on the spring season at Montana State University Billings. Of those, 30 are seniors. Some seniors are choosing to come back for one more year.

The NCAA is allowing spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility. Athletic Director at MSU Billings Krista Montague said the seniors who choose to come back will have access to their same scholarship.

Montague said they are doing everything they can to support these student athletes during this time.

She said, "It's heartbreaking to see these seasons cut. I was a student athlete in college. I think back to my senior year and to have that cut short I think is really heartbreaking. It's confusing. It's hard to understand. But, at the same time, there's a lot of things we can learn from this time, reflect on things that are important."

Track and Field Student Athlete Brenna Beckett said she is moving on to student teaching in the fall.

Beckett said, "I really miss all my teammates. And, we didn't get to have our last season together. Our relay teams were planning to compete and we were probably going to be pretty good. It's hard to say good bye without having that closure."

Andrew Schleusner is a catcher on the baseball team. He said he is planning on coming back for another year.

Schleusner said, "I live with another roommate. He can't go back to California because it's worse over there. So, me and him have been going on runs every day, doing workouts in the backyard and going to the field and hitting, just us two."

Even as athletes look forward to next season, fall sports remain a little uncertain.

Montague said, "One of the challenging things for us is, even as Montana starts to reopen in phases, we don't know what the NCAA is going to do. We don't know yet what our conference might do because our conference is in Washington and Idaho. That's probably my biggest concern is if the state of Washington decides they need to stay closed longer and it trickles into our fall sports seasons. That could have an effect on us, obviously."

Montague also said youth sports camps bring in about $200,000 a year for the department. She said the camps take place throughout the year, but most are in June and July. Right now, with gyms still closed, they are waiting to see if those camps will still be able to happen.