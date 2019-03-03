After being displaced by fire, family finds new home

Last month, a mother and her son were left without a home after a toaster in their kitchen malfunctioned, and started a fire.

Gary Fox-Jackson and his mother, Jill's story broke our hearts. Gary was afraid to go back in his old home after the fire, and the family lost everything they owned.

But with some help from the community, the family has found a new home, and Gary has lots of new toys.

Gary said, "I just love all my toys and yes I do don't I mommy."

After a couple weeks of moving around in different hotels, four-year-old Gary and his mother Jill moved into a new apartment on February 19th.

Jill said the help her family has received from the community has been incredible. She wanted to thank Big Sky Restoration, who has volunteered to help with the moving and cleaning out of the old house she was renting before the fire.

So many others donated clothes, furniture, toys, and contributed to help make sure she and Gary had a hotel while they searched for their new condo, as well as GoFundMe donations.

The landlord at her new condo also let her move in without putting a deposit down.

"He's (Gary) doing good he likes it and I'm just amazed at the community that has come together and helped us. And we've even had people as far as Kalispell sending us stuff and it's just been amazing and everyone who's dropped stuff off at the salon I can't thank you more for helping us out," said Jill Fox-Jackson.

Fox-Jackson said Billings Fire, who had helped calm Gary down by letting him sit in a firetruck when the fire happened, has gone above and beyond. They contributed $500 to her family to help with hotel costs.

Jill is still looking for furniture for their new home, and is currently offering special deals at Adore Salon where she works to help raise some money for new furniture.

But for now, she and Gary are just happy to be at their new home together.

Almost $1,500 has been raised through the GoFundMe so far, you can still contribute here https://www.gofundme.com/jill-fox-house-fire