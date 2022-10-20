Billings, MT- As inflation continues and the prices of essentials like food and gas keep going up, it's becoming increasingly difficult for people to pay rent or own a house. But one program in Billings is looking to offer affordable housing options to the members of our community who may need it most. Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley is expanding their transitional housing campaign, which aims to offer affordable housing options for families in the Billings community.

After falling behind on student loans and rent, Kathryn Otteson and her family found themselves without a roof over their heads. Then Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley offered them a place to stay and a plan to help them get back on their feet and become homeowners.

Kathyrn says the potential of homeownership is like a dream come true, "it's pretty amazing, it's something I've always dreamed of. And just to give these kids a forever home, it's very special."

The program was created in 2010 as a response to the rapidly growing housing crisis our area is facing, leaving a record number of people without a reliable place to sleep.

F.P.Y.V says they have lifted over five thousand families out of poverty with their Transitional Housing Program. Now F.P.Y.V hopes to help even more families with the public launch of their Transitional Housing Expansion Campaign.

With funds raised the organization plans to purchase another building and create eight new housing units offered on one-year leases to families in need. They say the expansion will allow them to serve three times as many families in Billings, then they have ever been able to previously.

Executive Director for Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley, Lisa Donnot, says this campaign is a crucial step towards addressing the affordable housing crisis in Billings. F.P.Y.V. has quietly raised nearly eight hundred thousand dollars towards their goal to acquire eight new units, but Donnot says the organization now needs help from the community to get working families in need into warm houses this winter.

"I know that every time I am able to bless somebody, I feel blessed, or I am blessed, and I just want other people to feel that same blessing. I'm going to get mushy but it's a wonderful thing to get to help people who have never been helped before or need help."

Donnot and Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley believe these Transitional Housing Units should not be considered a handout, but rather a hand up and out of homelessness through this program, F.P.Y.V also hopes they can do their part to stop the poverty cycle.