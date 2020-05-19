Affidavit: Phillips assaulted McCollum in front of her children

BALLANTINE, Mont. -- A Ballantine man is being charged with deliberate homicide after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her three children.

As Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies responded to trailer #18 at West Yellow Creek Road, the affidavit says three young boys were looking out the window. Court documents paint a horrifying scene of what was inside.

A woman -- 34 year old Jennifer McCollum -- lying dead in a pool of her own blood and her three children with dried blood on their faces, hands, and feet. The affidavit says a large kitchen knife was on the floor that appeared to have blood on the blade. One of the children saying, "Hello, my mom has been killed. Steven killed my mom."

The affidavit says Steven Phillip's mother lives next door in trailer #17. Court documents say she told deputies her son and the victim were in an on and off relationship before they allegedly broke up 4-6 weeks ago.

Stephen's mother also told deputies her son came into her trailer the morning of May 15th covered in blood saying "I'm sorry" and "I handled it."

The document says deputies located Phillips walking eastbound near 2150 East I road in Ballantine where they arrested him for deliberate homicide. An autopsy was conducted on McCollum. Court documents say she suffered multiple lacerations and stab wounds over much of her body, including the head and face. The autopsy includes multiple blunt force trauma injuries and multiple skull lacerations. The autopsy also confirms both her wrists were broken and the victim's hair was embedded with blood and glass. The county's medical examiner ruled McCollum died as a result of injuries sustained during the assault.