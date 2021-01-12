Affidavit: Papin faced a slew of other charges before being arrested for deliberate homicide

BILLINGS -- Court documents outline a timeline of alleged criminal behavior leading up to Beau Papin’s arrest on deliberate homicide charges, including five felony counts and six misdemeanor counts.

According to an affidavit, on September 5 Papin allegedly attempted to run over an off-duty police officer with his vehicle.

Then in a separate incident court documents state that on September 26 Papin’s grandfather told police about several unreported and serious injuries he sustained, after violent fights initiated by Papin.

Those documents also state that on that same night, Papin was arrested after engaging in a high-speed chase and crashing his vehicle into a roundabout at the Olympic Boulevard intersection.

The Montana Highway Patrol obtained a search warrant, and MHP Trooper Calvin Jimmerson reported that he found alcohol and marijuana in Papin’s vehicle.

All of these actions resulted in 10 charges against Papin: 1 count of strangulation of a partner of family member, 3 counts of criminal endangerment, 1 count of driving under the influence, 1 count of fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, 1 count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia, 1 count of possession of an intoxicating substance under the age of 21 and 1 count of reckless driving.

On a separate occasion, Papin was also charged with robbery. In that case, Papin is accused of not paying his cab fare and subsequently punching the cab driver several times in the head.

Papin was free on bond related to these charges at the time of his arrest for deliberate homicide.