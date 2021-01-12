BILLINGS - John Bigback is being charged with assault on a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass to vehicles after events unfolding Sunday evening on Moss Lane in Billings.
Court documents tell us around 5 pm, Bigback called law enforcement on himself and informed officers they would have to ‘kill him.’
According to the affidavit, another 911 caller reported Bigback was not supposed to be at the residence on Moss Lane, as he was given a no-trespass warning. The documents say Bigback’s mother also called 911 informing police Bigback was carrying large rocks.
The affidavit also describes the events that unfolded when Billings Police Officer Tyler Kammerzell arrived at Moss Lane. Officer Kammerzell reportedly saw Bigback shirtless walking down the street carrying two large rocks. Bigback reportedly would not cooperate with Officer Kammerzell’s verbal commands, prompting Officer Kammerzell to draw his taser.
Bigback then allegedly threw the two large rocks at Officer Kammerzell, to which Kammerzell was able to dodge in time. The affidavit says Kammerzell fired his taser, but this had no effect on Bigback.
The affidavit goes on to describe a violent struggle between Kammerzell and Bigback, until Billings Police Officer Annalisa Jones arrived to help restrain Bigback. During the fight, Officer Kammerzell’s microphone had broken off, his portable radio somehow turned off, and his earpiece had been torn away from his radio.
Both Officer Kammerzell and Bigback sustained several non-life-threatening injuries.
Big Back is now being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility under a bond set at $1,000.