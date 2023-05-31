...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big
Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud,
Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone.
Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county,
Sheridan.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and
ditches may become clogged with debris. Burn scars may experience
flash flooding and debris flows. This includes the American Fork,
Robertson Draw, Crater Ridge, BobCat, Peterson, Crooked Creek, and
Richard Spring burn scars.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is forecast for the watch area by
Saturday morning. Locally heavier accumulations are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
