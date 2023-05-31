BILLINGS, Mont. - A gym designed specifically for veterans offers a place for them to exercise, as well as a communal space to discuss similar issues and struggles when returning home.

"I wasn't in a great place after I served," said Jim Carnathan, a veteran in the Vietnam War and Desert Storm.

"We all know each other no matter what branch of service we were in. We're all brothers and sisters and have something in common. Other places don't make me feel the same."

