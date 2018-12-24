Acts of vandalism hit Billings hard right before Christmas

The holiday season is supposed to be a time filled with joy, but acts of vandalism around Billings have left residents frustrated.

On Saturday night, as many as thirty cars had their tires slashed on Billings West End along Miles Avenue.

Neighbors in the area said many of the vehicles belonged to guests visiting for the holidays. One resident caught the tire slashing on camera.

A man in a dark grey hoodie can be seen slashing four tires on their vehicle in a car port. He then slashes three more tires on a car in the driveway.

Cole Zweegman had two tires slashed on his truck Saturday night.

He said, "Just more frustrated I think more than anything, cus this is my truck I try to take care of it the best I can so when something happens to it it's out of my control."

That same night and early Sunday morning, Kelsey Spieler said multiple car windows were shot out by a pellet gun on the South Side. She says the vandalism damaged as many as fifteen cars in her neighborhood around South 31st St.

"No one wants to spend up to a grand maybe putting new windows on their vehicles. Like at that point in time you've already spent money on Christmas presents for your family so it's just like Merry Christmas thanks," said Spieler.

Spieler's residence did have security cameras, but the footage isn't clear enough to identify a suspect. She said she reached out to Billings Police.

According to Spieler, BPD said there is nothing they can do at this time. They instructed her to call crime prevention after Christmas.

She said whoever did this has some bad karma coming their way.

"I just want them to be cautious and not make bad decisions because they don't realize what they're doing. They may think it's funny or hilarious but they're impacting peoples' lives."

At this time we have not confirmed any more information with BPD. We will update you as more details become available.