Actress and activist Jane Fonda arrested during a climate change protest

Actor and activist Jane Fonda has moved to DC to take on the climate crisis.

This afternoon, she was arrested on the steps of the US capitol during a protest that she planned.

Fonda says she plans to get handcuffed week, after week, after week.

It's part of what she is calling "fire drill Fridays" and was inspired by a new book on climate change as well as Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg.

Fonda is temporarily living in DC for the next few months to push for a green new deal and to try to get lawmakers to enact measures to curb climate change.

Fonda says she still plans to bring out scientist, climate activists, and other celebrities to Capitol Hill each week until at least mid-January.

Fifteen other protesters were also arrested. Fonda was charged with crowding and obstructing and was released hours after her arrest.