Activists demonstrate to demand the Brazilian government do more to stop the fires

Environmental activists demonstrated in front of Brazilian Embassies in Spain, England, and Denmark on Friday demanding that the Brazilian government do more to stop wildfires in the Amazon.

Protesters in Madrid condemned the government's apparent lack of commitment in trying to prevent widespread deforestation in the Amazon.

Experts report that Amazon wildfires are up 84% over the same time as last year.

The agency said a forested area about the size of Yellowstone National Park had been lost between January first to August first.

In London, demonstrators blamed the right-winged president of Brazil chanting "Bolsonaro's got to go!"

In Copenhagen, demonstrators arrived at the Brazilian embassy early this morning and started chanting right away.

French President Emmanuel macros said the Amazon wildfires were an international crisis. He has also threatened to stop an economic agreement with Brazil and other South Americas countries accusing Brazil of not acting to contain the fires.

Today in Berlin, Angela Merkel's government said they will bring up the topic at the upcoming G7 Summit.

Brazil's government complained Thursday that it is being targeted. Brazil's right-wing president Jair Bolsanaro, who's a skeptic of climate change, said all the attention is a smear campaign against him.