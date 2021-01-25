Reproductive rights were up for debate Monday, as Montana's House of Representatives voted on four abortion-related bills: House Bills 136, 140, 167 and 171.

Members of several activist groups spoke out against them.

"My choice was between taking a promising career and raising a child in poverty. Deciding to get an abortion was not an easy choice. I was going to be making $17,000 that year, working as a medical assistant, taking the hours needed to apply for nursing school," former patient Cambria McDermott said.

A spokesman from Western Native Voice also weighed in.

"One of the bills voted on today will make it harder for people in rural Montana and on reservations to have medications mailed to them, specifically abortion medication," Keaton Sunchild said.

The Montana Racial Equity Project claimed the anti-abortion legislation will hurt black women. One representative shared her thoughts.

"Black women in the U.S. die at three to four times the rate of white women from pregnancy related complications. Me, a black woman, is more likely to die during pregnancy from childbirth related causes," Judith Heilman from the Montana Racial Equity Project said.

"The anti-reproductive health bills that passed off the floor are not in fact about the health and safety of women, because none of them will actually make the need for abortion go away," Laura Terrill with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana said.

