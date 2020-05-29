Many people's lives have been affected by the coronavirus, especially children. A pair of accidental authors have released a children's book in the hopes it may make it a little easier for kids to understand what's going on and why.

Michael Farrell and Jacob Horn have worked together in the film industry for years. When coronavirus hit, their work came to an immediate halt and it became a waiting game to see what would come next.

To pass the time, the two men started writing what they called a "dark comedy," but realized halfway through the project that the story they were writing felt more like a children's book.

Abandoning their original plan, they went all in with the children's book and wrote a story to bring families together in laughter during a time of unending uncertainty. The result was a book called "Lily & Timmy's Super Awesome Incredible COVID-19 B-day!"

The pair wrote the book in two days, worked with an illustrator to get the artwork done, and had the book ready to release -- all within a month.

Even though the pair had no experience writing children's books, it seemed to come naturally to them.

"We had a little connection with the parents but we had much more of a connection with the child, with the not knowing what's going on - not understanding what corona is," says Horn. "We're mid-30's and I don't know what the heck corona is, what the heck's going on with it all you know?"

Since the release of the book, the authors say the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with readers saying the book is relatable for both parents and kids.

One mother of two daughters wrote in a review on Amazon that the book was "written in a fun way that captivates readers and makes us all feel like we're not alone during this crazy time in life."

Farrell says the pair ultimately wrote the book because they understand what their readers are going through. "Let us relate to that, let us poke fun at it. And then let's all laugh at it because we can't let this keep us down," he says. "Grab our book, laugh for 20 minutes, laugh for 30 minutes, read this to your kids, laugh together. That's why we wrote it."

Right now, the book is available digitally through Amazon, but Horn and Farrell hope to have hard copies made to be distributed to readers across the country.