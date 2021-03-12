RYEGATE, Mont. - COVID-19 vaccines are now available at many neighborhood pharmacies, making it faster and easier for people to get vaccinated. But in rural towns like Ryegate, people have to drive nearly 30 miles to get to the nearest pharmacy, which is about an hour drive round trip just to get one shot.

People call these rural areas 'pharmacy deserts.' They are areas where, theoretically, it is more difficult to access medical care.

"They have a pharmacy in Harlowton which is 30 miles. There's a pharmacy in Round Up which is 40 miles, or there's multiple pharmacies in Billings which is 60 miles so.. and then Lewistown, I think, is 90 from Ryegate," Ryegate Mayor Patti Bruner said.

Ryegate is the county seat of Golden Valley County, one of ten counties in Montana without a pharmacy, but Mayor Bruner says the people who live in Ryegate don't seem to mind.

"We live in Montana for Pete's sake," she said. "You have to travel anywhere to get anywhere, and in a small town, I mean, it's just something you get used to."

But what about those age 65 and older who are eligible under Phase 1B and may have difficulty driving? Bruner says they have a solution for that too.

"The nice thing about living in a small community is -- someone hears that someone needs help -- and there always seems to be someone that steps up. If somebody can't make it to the doctor, they know there's someone they can call to help them," she said.

Mayor Bruner says when people in Phase 1C become eligible for the vaccine, the Central Montana Health District may send a mobile clinic out to the rural areas they serve, depending on demand.