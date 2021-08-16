BILLINGS - The producers of Santa Saves Christmas have canceled their 2021 holiday tour for Dec. 15 at Alberta Bair Theater due to COVID-19 Delta Variant concerns.

According to a release, the cirque portion of the production consists of several children within the age bracket not yet approved for vaccination.

For canceled performances, the amount of the base ticket will be refunded or you may choose to convert that amount into a donation to the theater or to a gift voucher that may be used for any upcoming show ticketed by ABT.

The $3 facility fee and any processing fees will not be refunded or converted.

If the ABT Box Office does not hear from you by Sept. 21, a gift voucher will be issued for the amount of your tickets and mailed to the address on record.

To make a donation to ABT or receive a refund, call the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. -5 p.m., at 406-256-6052.