...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon,
Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge,
Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley,
Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark,
Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula,
Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River,
Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders,
Sheridan, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole,
Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in
effect until 9 AM MDT 8/17/21 This alert will be updated again at 9
AM MDT 8/17/21.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Bozeman,
Broadus, Butte, Hamilton, Malta, Seeley Lake, and Thompson Falls are
Unhealthy
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Columbia Falls, Cut Bank,
Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Missoula, Sidney,
and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Libby are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
THE FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED CANCELLATION OF
THE AMBER ALERT FOR RHIANNON MCGUIRE.
MICHELLE FERGUSON, RHIANNON'S NON-CUSTODIAL MOTHER, HAS BEEN IN
CONTACT WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND IS, NOT, INVOLVED IN RHIANNON
MCGUIRE'S DISAPPEARANCE.
MICHELLE FERGUSON AND HER VEHICLE ARE NO LONGER OF INTEREST.
HOWEVER, RHIANNON IS STILL MISSING, AND IF YOU HAVE ANY
INFORMATION ON HER WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CALL THE FLATHEAD COUNTY
SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT (406) 758-5610. THANK YOU.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY
NIGHT...
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, gusty winds,
increasing thunderstorm activity, and a wind shift with a cold
front, will create erratic fire behavior and possible new fire
starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127
128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure.
In Southwest MT...Gallatin.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 90s to near 103.
* HUMIDITY: Minimums from 9 to 19 percent. Poor humidity recovery
tonight.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusts to
40 mph on the mountain tops.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered wet and dry thunderstorms are expected
late this afternoon and evening, and again on Tuesday. Storms
may produce strong and erratic wind gusts that extend well away
from the storms.
* COLD FRONT: Tuesday afternoon and evening frontal passage will
bring a shift to northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from 96
to 104 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses are possible if precautions are
not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will arrive Tuesday afternoon
and evening, bringing gusty north winds and a sharp drop in
temperatures. Wednesday will be much cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave young
children and pets in unattended vehicles.
