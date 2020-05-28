Absentee ballot hearing scheduled for Friday morning at the Yellowstone County Court House

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A hearing will take place at the Yellowstone County Court House Friday morning to determine the status of the Montana Ballot Interference Prevention Act (BIPA), which according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Montana, severely restricts Indigenous people's right to vote.

Currently, if you wish to submit an absentee ballot you are required to fill out a form with various information such as your name, name of person whose ballot you are returning, that person's address and more.

The ACLU of Montana notes that rural tribal communities work with the get-out-the-vote organizers to collect and transport ballots to election offices. As of now, BIPA is enjoined which comes to the delight of ACLU members and other native organizations.

Alora Thomas-Lundborg from the ACLU released a statement saying "This ruling puts the breaks on a law that made it virtually impossible for many Native American's to vote in Montana. It is a victory for voters."

Natalie Landreth with the Native American Rights Fund adds "we are pleased that the court has issued a restraining order against the so-called ballot harvesting law. This law prevents voters from getting their ballots to the ballot box and is an unnecessary and unlawful restraint on the right to vote."

Tomorrow's hearing is set for 9:00am in the Yellowstone County Court House. Updates on the hearing will be provided both on-air and online.