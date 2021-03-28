About 500 migrant children arrive in California

About 500 unaccompanied migrant children have made their way to California.

The migrant children arrived from Texas at the San Diego Convention Center Saturday night.

Officials say the unaccompanied minors are all girls, ages 13 through 17.

They're just the first group of children who will stay at the convention center until they can be transported to safe housing somewhere else in the US.

County leaders say the convention center will provide food, shelter, showers and health screenings.

It'll also offer educational and recreational activities for the kids to participate in during their stay.