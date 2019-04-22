Abandoned rail bed near Yellowstone will be turned into multi-use path

Hebgen Lake Ranger District announced that an abandoned railroad bed will be put back into use. Approximately nine miles of the old Oregon Short Line will be converted into a multi-use path. It will be available for biking, walking and running.

The nine miles of rail line is between West Yellowstone and Reas Pass.

Making the trail usable will require building three bridges. It will also require clearing out and putting gravel in the railroad bed. The finished product will include rest stops with picnic tables and benches along the route.

They are seeking donations for this project. If you are interested in donating or need additional information, please call Hebgen Lake Ranger District at (406) 823-6961.