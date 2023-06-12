FROMBERG, Mont. - Nearly a year after historic flooding affected multiple Montana communities, the mayor of Fromberg described the ongoing recovery effort.

"The Town of Fromberg has really pulled together," Mayor Tim Nottingham said. "A lot of people came to help. We had a lot of volunteers here in town. We had neighbor helping neighbor."

On June 13, 2022 the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, which passes through Fromberg, flooded. Between 200-300 structures were damaged in the flood, along with infrastructure. One hard-hit area of town was the trailer park.

"With the flood we lost about 20 homes with the trailer park," Mayor Nottingham said. "That whole block was gone. Right now, those homes are still in the process of tearing down and getting rid of the debris. Stuff like that. It's just an expensive process."

Mayor Nottingham said approximately 50-60 residents (several families) had to leave town after the flood because their homes were damaged.

He said the Army Corps of Engineers will soon come to haul woody debris out of the river. He said the Corps is currently working in the Joliet area and will then come to Fromberg.

"Cause right here, you can't walk underneath the bridge," he said. "Cause it's full of rock and sand. And the river had just moved that much material in there."

After the woody debris is removed, he said they will start removing the rock.

"Because of the flood last year, it moved a lot of rock," he said. "And it filled the channels of the river. The channels are completely different from what they used to be. And they're not as deep as they used to be. Because as that rock moved, it filled those channels. So, now they are going to go back and deepen the channels and remove that rock. They were talking several thousand loads of rock that needs to be removed."

For now, Mayor Notthingham checks the river daily, sometimes multiple times a day.

"The biggest fear that we have, is it still might pick up a tree that was down in the flood and then, block this river bridge right here," he said. "If it builds a dam across here, then it will back up and flood this end of town again."

He said they are currently working on applying for a USDA Conservation District grant to get about 1400 feet of the river built up with riprap put in to protect the city's wells.

They are also addressing the damaged roads.

"We've spent money on a lot of gravel," he said. "Some of the roads that we're gonna replace will probably go back to gravel because we can't afford asphalt. In time, we'll get it back. Just gotta have a good gravel base. Next year or the year after, maybe we can get a little more asphalt. It's just time, budgeting."

He said that a challenge with FEMA grants is they require the community to pay 25% of the repair costs, difficult for a town of 400 residents.

"I bet we've probably spent $40,000-$50,000," he said. "Probably overall, maybe $100,000. FEMA has reimbursed us some of it. However, we've spent money that FEMA won't reimburse us for. We didn't meet their criteria on a lot of stuff. You know, the roads are damaged. That's just on us now. We have to fix us. It will take time. We're resilient. The town will come back, and it will come back better."