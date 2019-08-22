A wrongfully convicted man is released after 25 years

A wrongfully convicted inmate, who spent more than two decades behind bars, is now a free man.

Joyous cheers and applause filled this Greenville, North Carolina courtroom.

That's because this man, Dantae Sharpe was told he no longer had to serve time for a crime he did not commit.

Sharpe was sentenced to life in prison more than 25 years ago.

However during a court hearing earlier today a key witness in his case recanted her statement, telling the court she never saw Sharpe kill George Radcliffe in 1994.

Thirty minutes later Sharpe was set free, getting the chance to hug and embrace his family.

Prosecutors and a judge says he will not face a new trial.