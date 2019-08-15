A woman is recovering after her parachute fails to open while skydiving

A woman's parachute failed to open properly, but she survived after crashing into trees in Canada, breaking multiple bones.

The 30-year-old skydiver was jumping at a skydiving facility in Quebec, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

A witness told a Canadian news organization he saw that the solo skydiver was falling faster than anybody else.

He said neither her main parachute nor the backup chute opened and she fell more than 15-hundred yards into a wooded area.

She is recovering in a hospital with several fractures, including broken vertebrae.

But Police say her life is not in danger.

The skydiving company refused to comment because an investigation is underway.

Police said the woman had experience skydiving, but they are investigating to determine if this is a case of criminal negligence.

The US parachute association says accidents like this are rare, and a spokeswoman doubted the witness' account that neither parachute opened.