BILLINGS, MONTANA- What’s the dollar amount it would take to get you off your flight?

We’ve seen crazy headlines the last couple of weeks from the airlines offering up to $10,000 for you to change flights.

One woman, Blanca Tirado, who was departing out of the Billings Logan International Airport was one of the lucky people just yesterday that got offered a big check!

Tirado has been commuting for the last four weeks between her home, Salt Lake City, and Billings for work.

Tirado said she was watching the Today Show on KULR-8 and saw a story about arriving early and being flights before noon, said she made the decision not to miss this flight as it was an early departure.

She said when she checked in the offers started heading her way.

“When I was at the airport they said we are overbooked, were short on pilots, would you take $700 on a visa card,” Tirado said.

But that was not the only offer Delta didn’t stop there.

“We finally got onto the plane,” Tirado said, “and when I was sitting on the plane they said, we are still one seat short do we need someone to take $3,000 in cash.”

Tirado said a man in the back of the plane took the offer. She said she put a lot of thought into the decision because she had no connecting flights.

The problem for her was that they were trying to rebook her for tomorrow, and she wanted to be home with her family.