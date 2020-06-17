"A Wild Affair" auction going virtual for ZooMontana

KULR (Billings)- AWA, also known as "A Wild Affair" is back this year at ZooMontana. But due to, you guessed it, coronavirus, the auction is being done a bit differently.

From the comfort of your home bidding is now an option.

As operating from home seems to be the theme of 2020, Zoomontana is following suit.

We opted not to hold our annual event "A Wild Affair", which is a sit down dinner usually about 250 people," says ZooMontana Community Relations Director, Lea Ann Yucha.

She says the zoo still had donors, so they opted to set up an online auction instead of gathering in one place.

Lea Ann says all of the money raised in this years auction will go to the Emergency Animal Care fund.

"Just to offset that money we lost this year due to the gates being closed for a month and less events," says Lea Ann.

She says it costs about $20,000 a week to keep the zoo going. She mentions even with the gates closed, the animals still need care. Whether that's feeding or enrichment's.

2019's auction went towards a project everyone can look forward to. A sloth exhibit!

Lea Ann says the exhibit is nearing completion, and as a community driven zoo, she's excited to not only see the completed sloth exhibit, but how the virtual auction will turn out.

"A lot of people still want to support the zoo, what a fun way, go online comfort of your home and bid on some great auction items," says Lea Ann.

