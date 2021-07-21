If you go to many Billings Mustangs games, then you're probably familiar with the voice of Sarah Spangle, Public Address Announcer for the team.

It's been quite a journey for Spangle to get to this point.

It all started for Spangle as a fan, attending Mustangs games. Whether it was with friends or when she would sing the national anthem, Spangle never thought she would end up in the press box.

"You see yourself as a kid, growing up playing sports, then you're in the audience watching the athletes, then all of a sudden you are the voice of these thousands of fans every night and these future stars. Seeing that has been such a wild ride," said Spangle.

After reaching out to the Billings front office, Spangle found herself working in guest services for four years. Then one summer, Spangle received a call offering her a chance to be the voice of the Mustangs.

Spangle said deciding to accept the offer wasn't easy.