BILLINGS, Mont. - A 13-year-old was hospitalized and two 5-year-olds were killed in a crash near Shepherd Friday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a 2019 Kawasaki driven by a 13-year-old was northbound on Hofferber Rd. when it pulled in front of a 2018 Subaru Legacy driving westbound on Shepherd Acton Rd.

The Subaru crashed into the passenger side of the Kawasaki, causing it to rotate and land in an irrigation ditch.

The Subaru came to a rest on Shepherd Acton Rd.

According to MHP, the 13-year-old driving the Kawasaki was injured and taken to Billings Clinic. Two 5-year-old passengers in the Kawasaki were pronounced deceased on arrival.

The 18-year-old driver of the Subaru was injured.