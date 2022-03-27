RAPID CITY, S.D. - A Notice of Trespass has been given to a hotel in South Dakota after the owner threatened to ban Native Americans.

Chairman Harold Frazier of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe shared the notice that says the Grand Gateway Hotel is in violation of provisions of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868.”

In accordance with the treaty and United States laws, the Grand Gateway Hotel has been instructed to vacate and remove persons and personal property.

“You are notified that the Great Sioux Nation, in order to prevent further trespass upon said land… take possession, destroy, or remove said property at your expense.”

You can read the full Notice of Trespass here.