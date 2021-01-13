FORSYTH, Mont. - Rosebudy County Sheriff's Department warns of high winds Wednesday in a Facebook post urging people to secure their outdoor belongings.

According to the National Weather service, wind gusts could potentially hit 75 mph today. According to the position of this trampoline, it doesn’t take that much wind to make it mobile. If you have a trampoline, or anything else that should be staked down, you may want to make sure they are still where you last saw them. The Forsyth Fire Department was able to rescue this one from a garage and power line.