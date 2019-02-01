Billings, MT – The Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA), is working closely with 11:11 Presents, Rocky Mountain Bank, and other sponsors to bring Downtown Summer Sounds, an outdoor concert to Downtown Billings on Saturday June, 29th.

he Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be the headlining band.

The concert will take place away from the Pub Station and other traditional downtown concert locations.

The DBA hosted concert will be held on 29th Street between 1st and 2nd Ave North.

Tickets are on sale Friday, February 8th at 10:00am on www.downtownbillings.com.

A limited number of reduced priced tickets will be available once tickets go on sale.

DBA Events Director, Lindsay Richardson said, "This was both an opportunity and a band we couldn't pass on. This concert offers the DBA the opportunity to help the Downtown Business Improvement District raise needed funds for street beautification projects like flower baskets, public art, and new holiday decorations. We’re working closely with The Pub Station to bring this concert to life.”

Both iconic and influential, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in County Rock and American Roots music. The band carries two Grammys, multi-platinum and gold records, and strings of top ten hits such as “Fishin’ in the Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles”. They played in Billings in 2018 to a sold out audience at the Alberta Bair Theatre. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Website: www.nittygritty.com

For more information about the concert please contact the DBA at (406) 294-5060 at 2815 2nd Ave N. Billings, MT 59101 or visit www.downtowbillings.com