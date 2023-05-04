Montana- Each year nearly 11 1/2 miles of road that is covered with snow that can reach upwards of 25 ft, is cleared by the crew at the Montana Department of Transportation.

The work takes weeks and is usually done in adverse weather conditions.

But even with the large amount of work that goes into clearing the Beartooth pass, those involved always say they are excited when the time finally comes.

Like M.D.T. Director, Mac Long who says the annual clearing is "fun because the Beartooth Highway is that iconic highway that everyone knows about, people come from all over the world to drive it to get to the park, and it's such a scenic by way."

He goes on to say he's thankful for his role is preparing the road and also finds it "fun to be up here, being a part of that before its open to everyone else. And our guys work at it every year, they know what to do."

Work that crew members like Steve Reed seemed thrilled to be a part of.

Reed explains that the clearing "is the highlight of our year, for all of us maintenance guys, so yeah I wouldn't miss this for anything. It signals it's the end of winter for us, winter gets really long for plow drivers, and this is a kind of neat way to end it every season."

But despite the excitement for this annual project, crew members say it is still hard work, especially as they finish clearing the road of snow.

Long estimates that they will "have all the snow basically gone by middle of next week and then the hard work starts. Trying to put the guardrail back up, trying to put the signs back up, and then we need to bring asphalt up form billings because the roads still move the whole mountain is still moving. So, we need to patch that and make sure it's good and safe for traffic and all the people to drive the Beartooth Pass."

While M.D.T. clears the way to the Wyoming state line, the National Park Service takes over the maintenance responsibilities of clearing the road in Wyoming.