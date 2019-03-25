A look at the technology used in the now closed, 45-year-old double-homicide case out of Billings

KULR (Billings) -- "If it wasn't for genetic DNA we would probably not be here today," says Monty Wallis, Coordinator with the Cold Case Unit for the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

Wallis credits genealogy and samples that were found at the crime scene as crucial factors to solving this case.

Parabon Nanolabs Inc. out of Virginia provided their services to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office in 2015.

They used the company's snapshot DNA analysis service to accurately predict the physical appearance and ancestry of their suspect, who turned out to be Cecil Stan Caldwell.

The composite you seen below was the outcome paired with Caldwell's high school photograph.

Cece Moore, who leads the company's new genetic genealogy unit, joined the press conference held Monday morning via skype. She explained how powerful a tool investigative genealogy can be with a law enforcement agency as diligent as Yellowstone County's.

"It's simply a lead generator, and without the incredible investigative work performed by the detectives in this case, we wouldn't be here today. Yellowstone is very fortunate to have an outstanding police force. Their commitment and dedication to this case is exemplary," said Moore.

The process helped identify ancestors of Caldwell which ultimately helped form the composite picture.

As for Wallis, 45 years down the line, he and the rest of the Yellowstone county cold case unit can proudly say, "don't give up".