RED LODGE, Mont. - We visited the area around the Limber Pine Campground just outside of Red Lodge to see the damage from this summer's historic flooding.

The first thing you'll notice, beyond the closed road sign, is the bridge washout over Rock Creek. This bridge allows visitors to access the Glacier Lake Trail and Glacier Lake Road.

"It is probably one of the most popular places for dispersed camping," explained Forest Ranger Ken Coffin. "So a lot of folks from Billings and elsewhere come here on the weekends and there'll be a couple hundred people that come camp, fish, hike and do various things here."

Coffin estimates 30,000 hiker days were lost in 2022 as well as more than 6,200 camping nights.

Crews have been brought in to repair the bridges and trails on a temporary basis while funding for permanent fixes are secured.

Coffin explains that tens of millions of dollars will be spent to get this area back to "normal.”

"We're probably three to five years out before we start to see things, the permanent fixes, are actually implemented."