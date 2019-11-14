How soon is too soon to start putting up Christmas decorations?
It's a question being put to the test in a San Antonio neighborhood.
Robert Price shows us the battle brewing between a festive family and their Homeowners Association.
How soon is too soon to start putting up Christmas decorations?
It's a question being put to the test in a San Antonio neighborhood.
Robert Price shows us the battle brewing between a festive family and their Homeowners Association.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.