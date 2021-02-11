BILLINGS - 9-1-1 dispatchers are the first line of defense for citizens needing help with everything from routine to life threatening situations, yet they often go unrecognized for their service.

The Billings City/County 9-1-1 Center is the critical link between the community and public safety resources, like the Billings Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. With all the changes the pandemic brought in 2020, it also created a shortage of dispatchers at the 9-1-1 center.

Yellowstone County dispatchers work eight hour shifts, which often turn into 10, 12 or even 16 hour shifts, with calls coming in every 90 to 100 seconds. Dispatchers work quickly and calmly while monitoring multiple screens, maintaining the location of emergency responders, communicating with the public and responding personnel, all at the same time.

"A lot of others tend to not understand why if their call is non-emergent in nature, it may be placed on hold and that's because at times we have up to eight other 911 calls occurring at the same time. And so we do get into a situation where we have to prioritize those calls as they come in," Derek Yeager, manager of the Billings City/Council Communications said.

Yeager says there's a lot going on behind the scenes that the caller may not be aware of. Because dispatchers are such great multi-taskers, while they are on the line communicating with the caller, they're also relaying important information to get the right agency out to the caller.

In 2020 the 9-1-1 center had 300 thousand calls for both emergency and non-emergency situations, deploying almost a million resources. Yeager says one of the difficulties of being a dispatcher is dispatchers spend more time at work than they do at home, but the particular calls dispatchers receive can be a mental strain.

“Everything, from some of the things you just hate to bring up and talk about, those things take an emotional toll. Especially after time after time after time, day in and day out. Occasionally, one of the staff members will know somebody in the incident," Yeager said.

However, it's not all bad. There are good days. A painted tree sits at the entrance of the center and leaves are added every time a dispatcher helps save a life through CPR instructions or with child birth through labor and delivery.

”Many of these people work literally hundreds and hundreds of hours over time, just to keep this place at a minimum level of functionality. I think that’s really a testament to their commitment to the mission, to the job. It’s great to hear their laughter now as things start to ease up a bit. People are enjoying coming to work, but that perseverance for what proved for them to be a very challenging 12 months was pretty extraordinary on their part," Yeager said.

As dispatchers in Billings continue to both directly and indirectly save lives, Yeager says he’s proud of his team for their dedication and commitment to keeping the community safe.