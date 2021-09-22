BILLINGS, Mont. - Addiction is a chronic disease and it plagues the treasure state. The DPHHS website says in the first six months of this year there were 323 calls for opioid overdoses. Adult and Teen Challenge says they're here in Billings to help reduce those numbers.

"I never thought I'd be able to do something like this, I thought my mugshot or something bad was going to be on the news. I'm so grateful for that, it's not my doing it's all glory to God," says Shawn Nelson, member of Adult and Teen Challenge.

Shawn Nelson was 13 years old when he moved to Cut Bank, Montana.

Not knowing how to deal with his childhood trauma and the pressure of being one of the only black kids in town he turned to drugs and alcohol.

"I was around 21, I started [becoming] an IV meth user and that just went downhill from there. To the point where my family had to give up on me, they had to lock the doors, change the locks and move on."

After years of going in and out of prison and rehab centers, Nelson's mother told him about a new center for men that just opened in Billings.

Adult and Teen Challenge, a faith based 12 month residential treatment center for men, the first of its kind in Montana.

"I knew that there were men who were just like I was and needed help and they didn't have options," says Randall Wilber, Executive Director.

Wilber graduated from the Oklahoma program after becoming addicted to meth at 18-years-old. He says he was inspired to share this life changing experience with others. He brought the idea to his friend Ryan Clubb, who also went through the program in Oklahoma. Clubb is now the Program Coordinator for the Billings center.

"So it's a lot easier for me to look at one of our students and say brother I understand you, I know where you're coming from because I've been there. We know what it's like and it can be different," says Clubb.

Nelson has been with the program since April and says it's made an immense impact in his life not only to help him get sober, but inspired his faith. He says he's grateful to the program and hopes his story can encourages others, but most importantly continues to make his daughter proud.

"I run into random people that I've seen like two years ago and they're still doing the same and it makes me question why me? I'm glad April 5th I became a new Christian. Macraya I love you and I just love my family and I love everybody," says Nelson.

Wilber says they don't turn away anyone, especially those struggling financially. They hold fundraiser throughout the year to help with program costs. Their next big fundraiser is on November 4th at the Big Horn Resort.

They hope to be able to turn their program into a full-blown camp, where they can help more men and have a place where their families can come visit them.

If you are struggling with addiction or need help, you can find available resources, like the Billings Adult and Teen Challenge, by clicking here.