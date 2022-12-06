On Sunday, November 27, Billings Police responded to a shooting on the city's south side. For hours the community was left to assume and speculate about the events that transpired.

We wanted to find out what went on during that 17 hour investigation, who was responsible for disseminating information, and what BPD views as an appropriate amount of time in which to do so.

Lieutenant Brian Krivitz and Lieutenant Matt Lennick sat down to discuss those topics and more.

In an effort to be transparent, we here at NonStop Local felt it appropriate to post the entire interview for those interested.