"Yes of course the big headline out of Richland County, Montana is the closure of the Sidney Sugar facility behind me. But we had the opportunity to come here to find out more about the people. Who makes up this area? What is this town truly about? We decided to take a step back and look at the history to see how Sidney got to this point."
"They didn't come here because it was ideal living conditions," explained Nikki Bailey of the MonDak Heritage Center. "They came and they survived and Sidney will continue to survive and thrive even after all the shutdowns."
Settlers began arriving in this area of eastern Montana in the 1870s. A trip to the MonDak Heritage Center gives an up close perspective into what life on the frontier was like. It was a tough life. But they were determined to move forward with opportunities that were available.
Sidney was incorporated in 1911, originally part of Dawson County, but became the county seat of Richland County at its inception in 1914.
Family is a centerpiece of the Sidney lifestyle.
"One family would come and they'd invite their brothers and their sisters," explained Leann Pelvit of the MonDak. "One of the stories is about a gentleman name Augustus Vaux. He started the Yellowstone Mercantile, which is a landmark store here in Sidney. But every time he'd start one in Fairview or Savage or Lambert, he would bring one of his brothers out to manage it for him. So the community is very family oriented. You'd got to be very careful about what you say because the person you're talking to may be related to the person you're talking about."
Vaux was a community leader. In addition to the Mercantile...he started grocery stores, built the post office, sat on the Sidney School Board, and the Montana State Fair Board...a still cherished community event.
Agriculture was king for years, still to a degree it remains on top. Sidney relies heavily on farming, ranching, and oil production for economic stability. The surrounding countryside is populated with many farms and cattle ranches.
The area's main cash crop are the sugar beets though, and of course, Sidney is home to the sugar beet factory, built in 1925.
For years...business in northeast Montana's largest city was good. And business created more business.
"Many many years ago they had a car manufacturing company here," said Pelvit. "It was called the Linton and it was like a little dune buggy. At one point we brought Busch Ag into the community and Anheuser Busch had a plant here. But now it's switched to something else. In 2021 we lost our MDU coal fire generator that did our electricity. It was a huge thing when the tower...they collapsed that. So we lost that in 2021 and in 2023 we'll lose our Sugar Beet factory. But we are very resilient in our community."
After nearly 100 years, the factory that supported generations of sugar beet farmers in Eastern Montana—is closing in mid-April. Reportedly about 75 farmers in the area signed up to grow beets in 2023.
In a press release announcing the closure, representatives for American Crystal, the parent company of Sidney Sugars, said farmers had lost interest in growing the crop and there was not a big enough sugar beet haul to keep the facility viable.
No one is quite sure, yet, as to the future plans from the beet facility...but those who live here will...like they always have...pivot and move forward with the next opportunity.
Because that's what they've always done.
