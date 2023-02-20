Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches, with locally heavier accumulations possible. Winds gusting up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of snow, gusty winds and blowing snow will make travel difficult to impossible at times. Temperatures will fall to near zero Tuesday night and combine with gusty winds to produce bitter cold wind chills. The cold, wet, and windy conditions will be dangerous for young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday into Wednesday, though areas along the Musselshell river into northern Rosebud county could see an earlier start from late tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Becoming stranded in this winter storm could be deadly as temperatures plummet Tuesday afternoon. Travel is discouraged from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. If you must travel, keep a survival kit with blankets food and water in the vehicle. Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to arrive. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&