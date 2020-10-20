BILLINGS, Mont. - October is breast cancer awareness month, and one local gym is giving Billings residents the chance to raise some money to help battle this disease.

9Round Fitness is hosting their 5th annual Breast Cancer Kickathon this Thursday.

The event is free, runs all day and is open to the public. For every kick, owners Nancy Metzger and her son Corey Willis will be donating a penny to a local breast cancer awareness group.

Nancy and Corey say those pennies add up quickly and say they have donated thousands to local hospitals.

Nancy and Corey say they were motivated to start this annual fundraiser after Nancy's sister lost her battle with the disease in 2011.

"When you see someone go through that, it just makes you more aware that you want to help other woman – if it's getting them a mammogram or helping them get a wig, or just being there, support to help them get through whatever they are going through," said Nancy.

Nancy and Corey mentioned for every friend that is referred to the gym, they will donate another dollar and for every new member who signs up they will donate an additional $10 to a local hospital. The first month will be free for new members.