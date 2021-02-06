LAUREL, Mont. - A new coffee shop opened up in Laurel recently, but with a 90's inspired sitcom theme.

Owner of Laurel's Main Street Perk, Misty Hull and her daughter Bailey Metzger love coffee, almost as much as they love the show Friends.

"This is something I've wanted to do forever, I'm not going to say based on Friends, but my friends. This is my version of what would be my Central Perk," said Hull.

While any fan of the show will love to check out Main Street Perk, Hulls wants her coffee shop to be a place for friends, family and the community to come relax together.

"Misty, she is just a part of the community she is going to bring in people, bring in this crowd and make it as comfortable as possible. She has really made a creative spot that our kids come hang out at, my group of friends come out here, it's a really great place," said Laurel Resident Molley Schwend.