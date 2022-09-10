BILLINGS, Mont. -- Today in Billings hundreds of motorcycle riders gathered for their 17th annual 9/11 remembrance ride.

Local biker clubs are spending the day in the Magic City to raise money for deployed military members and to remember those who lost their lives during 9/11.

For years, local and out-of-state riders start the procession in Laurel, and make their way to the Yellowstone County Court House in Downtown Billings for a Remembrance Ceremony, and this year nearly 350 bikers were in attendance.

After the ceremony, the bikers make a poker run to various casinos around town to raise money for Home Town Troops, a non-profit organization that sends care packages to deployed military men and women around the world.

Sinamn Mundahl, president of a local motorcycle club hosting the event tells us, last year they raised almost $25,000 for Home Town Troops...She's hoping this year to raise even more.

"we've had speakers in the past who talked about receiving those packages around the holidays, everybody is down, they are a long way from home, and getting those boxes and opening them up just adds some joy to their lives in a difficult situation."

I also spoke to Benjamin Pifher and Matthew Peterson from motorcycle crews who traveled all the way from North Dakota for the event.

They say, it's their first year at the remembrance ride and they are looking forward to showing support wherever they can.

"It's amazing being here, seeing all the veterans around and exploring the state and meeting people from all over." Says Benjamin.