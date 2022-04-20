UPDATE: As of Thursday morning 9-1-1 services for Billings and Yellowstone County have been restored according to an update from the City of Billings.

Service was restored around 3:00 am Thursday, and so far, the update says things appear to be working smoothly.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A nationwide outage is affecting the 9-1-1 Communications Center that serves Billings and Yellowstone County.

A release from the City of Billings says the outage is impacting cell phones and landlines differently across the nation. The cause is unknown and this time it is unknown when it will be resolved.

A workaround has been created so callers can still reach dispatch by calling 9-1-1, and people are asked to not call to test the line.

If you call 9-1-1 and get a busy signal, you are asked to hang up and try again.

Someone in need of emergency services can also send a text to 911 stating the details of their emergency.

If you cannot get through to 9-1-1, you are told to try and find another phone to make the call from there.