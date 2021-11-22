GLENDIVE, Mont. - A crash on MT 16 that happened Sunday at 11:32 a.m. left three injured and one child dead, Montana Highway Patrol reports.

A 15-year-old boy from Castle Rock, Colorado was driving a Cadillac Escalade on MT 16 when it went off the left side of the roadway, hitting an embankment and coming to a rest about 10 feet from the embankment.

MHP reports, an 8-year-old boy from Castle Rock, Colorado died from injuries received in the crash.

The driver and two other passengers, a 39-year-old woman from Willston, North Dakota and a 10-year-old girl from Castle Rock, Colorado, were injured.

The driver was reportedly the only one not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.