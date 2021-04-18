7-year-old girl shot and killed in McDonald's drive-thru

A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in a Chicago McDonald's drive-thru on Sunday.

The shooting happened just after 4:15 pm in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Police said the 7-year-old, identified as Jaslyn Adams, was inside a vehicle with a 29-year-old man when they "heard gunshots and felt pain."

Adams was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other victim was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It wasn't immediately clear if he was related to the young girl.

Police said as of Sunday evening no offenders were in custody.

It is not known what led up to the shooting.