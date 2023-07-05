7 Unaccompanied Veterans Honored in Burial Service

LAUREL, Mont. -- Wednesday at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, 7 military service members were laid to rest with honors.

According to the Housing Assistance Council, a little over 12 percent of Montana’s adult population are U.S. Military Veterans. Each year after some of them die, they are left at funeral homes with no one to claim them.

Retired Army Colonel and member of Friends of the Yellowstone National Cemetery Board James Mariska said it is part of their duty to honor their fellow servicemen, even in death.

"it's important, we are all brothers and sisters in arms, we may not what they have done, but we do know they signed that blank check to serve their country and give their lives for freedoms we hold so dear." Said James

Retired Army Officer Mike Anderson attended Wednesday's ceremony and said these tributes are a good send-off for the fallen soldiers.

He said he’s glad the cemetery provides a respectful final resting place for his fellow service members, even those he didn't know personally.

"You know it's nice as a serviceman to know that you aren't going to be forgotten and this is a way to do that." Mike said.