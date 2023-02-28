CIRCLE, Mont. - The McCone County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate the owners of seven horses on Highway 200 westbound five miles west of Circle.
MCCS said via Facebook the horses are heading east.
Drivers should be careful.
CIRCLE, Mont. - The McCone County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate the owners of seven horses on Highway 200 westbound five miles west of Circle.
MCCS said via Facebook the horses are heading east.
Drivers should be careful.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.