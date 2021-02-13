A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of Eastern Japan Saturday shaking buildings in Tokyo.

There appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at the depth of 36-miles, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake hit off the coast of Fukushima just weeks before the ten-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 quake that devastated Northeast Japan and triggered a massive tsunami, leading to the worlds worst nuclear crisis in a quarter of a century.