UPDATE - 10:30

BILLINGS - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Valerie Grubb, 63, is canceled. The Montana Department of Justice says she was found safe.

BILLINGS - The Montana Department of Justice sent out a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 63-year-old Billings woman.

According to the MEPA from the DOJ, Valerie Grub was last seen at her residence in Billings around 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. DOJ says Grubb suffers from diabetes and a sleeping disorder. Her husband worries she might have fallen asleep while driving.

Grubb is described as a white female with blue eyes, red hair, weighing 200-pounds and standing 5-feet 6-inches tall.

Her vehicle is described as possibly a 2018 Kia Sportage with Montana license plate 3-42406D.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461 or 911.