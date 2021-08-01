60 Year Old Backyard Pool at Risk of Closing After Years of Memories

BILLINGS, Mont. - Since 1961, the Gerber family backyard pool has been a staple in the Billings community, providing memories for thousands of people over the course of its existence on hot summer days.

“They had church parties and I even had a number of baptismal services in my pool,” Ben Gerber said, the pool owner.

The pool became so popular, Gerber is recognized in town by people who remember having fun in his pool years ago.

“They saw my credit card or something and like yeah they would laugh and say about 30 years ago they learned to swim in my pool,” Gerber said.

Gerber said that when the pool first opened, it was one of three in Billings. But now due to cracks forming, the pool can no longer hold water and is at risk of shutting down for good if the Gerber’s cant raise the money to repair it.

“I would do it again but the pool got some leaks too many not too many to fix but thats what were in the process trying to figure out how to fix it,” Gerber said.

The Gerber family have raised over ten thousand dollars so far on their go fund me page but say it can cost up to $120 thousand for the full repairs.

“1961 when I bought it for the whole cost of the whole pool I would paid $3,000. I want to get it fixed if I live another 30 years or whatever it takes, I want to get it done,” Gerber said.

No matter what happens now , the Gerber family is thankful for all the memories.

“Yeah it was a wonderful experience,” Gerber said. “There was a ton of nice things I'd like to say to a lot of new friends and their friends brought in new friends and had a lot of fun.”

There is a GoFundMe page set up looking to raise funds for the swimming pool that you can donate to here.