6-year-old boy shot and killed in apparent road rage incident in California

A 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Southern California on his way to kindergarten.

It happened Friday morning on the 55 freeway in Orange County.

His mother was driving 6-year-old Aiden Leos to his kindergarten class.

He was in his booster seat in the rear passenger side when someone fired a shot through the trunk, hitting the boy in the back.

The family is pleading for the public's help to find the shooter.

Authorities are looking for the driver of a white sedan, possible a Volkswagen.

The California Highway Patrol says there are highway camera in the area, but they're not sure if they were recording.