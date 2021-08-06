UPDATE: AUG. 7 AT 10:21 P.M.

The Billings Police Department tells us a silver Jeep, southbound on 3rd Street W., blew a stop sign and hit a dark colored vehicle. After being hit, the dark colored vehicle then hit a boulder.

They say there were two passengers in the Jeep and four in the other vehicle.

Six people were transported to the hospital, BPD says.

No further details have been released.

UPDATE: AUG. 7 AT 9:57 P.M.

We just received video of the accident, courtesy of Jacylynn Gonzalez.

According to Gonzalez, two cars were involved in the accident. She says, one car was occupied by two people, while the other had four passengers, three of which were reportedly unconscious.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - A multi-vehicle accident has been reported in the area of Broadwater Avenue and 3rd Street W.

Sections of the road are closed off and first responders are on scene.

We are working to bring you more information.

Check back for updates.