COLUMBIA FALLS - An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6 month old Lucas Warner. Flathead County Sheriffs Office believe he was taken by his non custodial father Andrew Warner and Hayli Emerson.

Andrew is said to be bipolar and has reportedly not been taken his medicine.

Lucas was last seen Saturday at 3pm in Columbia Falls. The vehicle they're in is a 1998 White Dodge Dakota Pickup with dark pin striping and red interior. It has a Montana license plate that reads: 720745A.

FCSO believes they could be headed towards the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, North Dakota, South Dakota or even Wyoming.

Lucas is believed to be in danger. If you have any information on Lucas or his whereabouts you're asked to call FCSO at 406-758-5610 or your local police department.